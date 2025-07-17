Music, laughter and community spirit shine at Stoke care home

Residents at HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home in Stoke, Coventry, enjoyed a toe-tapping musical afternoon this week as popular local performer and singer Dave Dixon visited the home to deliver a spirited live performance.

Dave, known in the community for his engaging vocals and charismatic stage presence, performed a vibrant set of classic favourites that had residents singing along and clapping to the beat. The highlight of the afternoon was the enthusiastic participation from residents themselves, who joined in using a range of musical instruments, from tambourines and bells to maracas and even inflatable guitars.

The home’s lounge was transformed into a mini concert venue, with music echoing through the halls and smiles lighting up the faces of everyone present. For many residents, it was a welcome trip down memory lane and an opportunity to express themselves through music, movement, and laughter.

Home Manager at HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home, Katie Hollis, added:

“Events like these are such an important part of life at Victoria Park. They bring so much joy, help our residents stay active, and really strengthen the bonds within our home. It’s always lovely to see everyone having fun and feeling part of something special.”

Summer is a truly special time to join a care home like Victoria Park. The longer days, warmer weather, and vibrant calendar of outdoor activities, from garden parties to live entertainment and afternoon teas, make it easier than ever for new residents to settle in and feel at home in a warm, welcoming environment.

Whether someone is looking for short-term respite care or a long-term place to call home, Victoria Park offers personalised support and a sense of community that makes a real difference to quality of life.

To help even more people experience the HC-One difference, homes across the region are offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees if you or a loved one moves in before 31st August.

It’s the perfect time to explore the compassionate, person-centred care that HC-One is known for and to do so in a community that celebrates life, connection, and joy.

For more information about Victoria Park Care Home and other HC-One services, please visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes or contact HC-One’s careline team on 0333 999 8699.