Music-lovers invited to free night of great sounds at new look Rugby town centre pub
The JJ’s will take to the stage at The Squirrel pub in Church Street, next Friday (September 27).
Musician James Dawkins, of The JJ’s, said: “It’s a double set alongside another great local band, called the Monday Nights.
"We’ll be playing lots of original ‘never heard before’ music, along with some well known cover songs.
"We think it will be a great night.”
The evening starts at 8.30pm and admission is free.
