Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Music-lovers are invited to a band night at a new look Rugby town centre pub

The JJ’s will take to the stage at The Squirrel pub in Church Street, next Friday (September 27).

Musician James Dawkins, of The JJ’s, said: “It’s a double set alongside another great local band, called the Monday Nights.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ll be playing lots of original ‘never heard before’ music, along with some well known cover songs.

"We think it will be a great night.”

The evening starts at 8.30pm and admission is free.