Music, Motors & Memories 2025
Come and join our SYDNI Car Show on Sunday 31 August from 11am to 4pm.
Music, Motors and Memories will be introducing a number of new activities this year ! Our new children's activities will feature a remote controlled car course to test your skills, could you be the leader on the board?
There will be a traditional 'Splat the Rat', 'Hook a Duck' and more for a chance to win small prizes. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue and Police will be showing off their vehicles and excitingly Jaguar Land Rover will be displaying one of their best.
Local bands will be playing all day including the great Mystery Train and a chance to hear the Sambassadors to start the show off. This is alongside the classic cars and motorbikes that will be on show for you to have a look and chat to the owners.
There will be prizes for the best three in the show. There will be drinks and food from the SYDNI café and outdoor vendors to keep you going.
So come join us for a fun day out!