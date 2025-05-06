Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rugby charity champion Tracie Townsend-Mills said her dying wish is to hit the £200,000 mark for cancer patients.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dancers are set to dazzle when they take part in a strictly style show for Arden Angels on May 17.

Strictly Pink 2025 - Dancing for Sam contestants have been working hard in rehearsals and even harder fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, organised by Tracie, Nickie Brightwell, Amanda Barden and Rebecca Bowley, is in aid of the cancer units at UHCW Arden Centre and the Maple Unit at St Cross.

Strictly dancers.

Tracie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and is now terminal.

This year’s Strictly Pink is a tribute to nurse Sam Pooler, who lost her battle last year after being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in November 2018.

She was 46.

Tracie and Sam formed a close bond through their cancer journeys with Sam’s motto being ‘keep on dancing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracie, founder of Arden Angels.

"It’s my dying wish for Arden Angels to reach £200,000,” Tracie said.

"My prognosis is now very poor, but I will go down fighting and continue with the tenacity and sheer determination that I always have.”

Organisers said every penny will help the Angels hit their target.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/strictlysam2025?utm_medium=TE&utm_source=CL