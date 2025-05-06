"My dying wish is to hit £200,000 for cancer patients": Rugby mum ready for Angels dance off
Dancers are set to dazzle when they take part in a strictly style show for Arden Angels on May 17.
Strictly Pink 2025 - Dancing for Sam contestants have been working hard in rehearsals and even harder fundraising.
The event, organised by Tracie, Nickie Brightwell, Amanda Barden and Rebecca Bowley, is in aid of the cancer units at UHCW Arden Centre and the Maple Unit at St Cross.
Tracie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and is now terminal.
This year’s Strictly Pink is a tribute to nurse Sam Pooler, who lost her battle last year after being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in November 2018.
She was 46.
Tracie and Sam formed a close bond through their cancer journeys with Sam’s motto being ‘keep on dancing’.
"It’s my dying wish for Arden Angels to reach £200,000,” Tracie said.
"My prognosis is now very poor, but I will go down fighting and continue with the tenacity and sheer determination that I always have.”
Organisers said every penny will help the Angels hit their target.
