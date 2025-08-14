Myton School students celebrate A level results

Of note are the 14 students achieving at least four A and/or A* grades, including Darcey Pitt who achieved four A*s in English Literature, Media Studies and Art (in which she received a commendation from the exam board as one of the nation’s top performers) and the remarkable Gagan Brar who achieved four A* grades in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths - an absolute triumph of hard work.

Overall, 26% of Myton School's Year 13 students achieved A*/A grades and over 80% A*-C grades. Around 80% of their students are now off to University, nearly all of whom got their first choice, with the remaining students undertaking gap years or apprenticeships.

Head Teacher Andy Perry said: “On behalf of all the staff at Myton School, I’d like to congratulate all our Year 13 students on a fantastic year and these excellent results. The grades are well deserved and the result of our outstanding students, sixth form teachers and facilities. We wish our students well wherever their next steps take them.”

1 . Contributed L-R Faith Mann, Katie Barlow, Frankie Beckett Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed L-R Jack Sage, Eve Bogle, Darcey Pitt, Clemency Jones, Amber Sidhu Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed L-R Freya Travis, Maci Kirkman, Matilda Hope, Lucy Bell, Elise Middleton-Shah, Isla Hirst Photo: Submitted