Nailcote Hall’s 18th Snow Ball brings Christmas cheer

The annual Snow Ball at Nailcote Hall Hotel Golf & Country Club has raised more than £5k for The Salvation Army.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity have also received sackfuls of gifts which will be delivered to disadvantaged children in the area on Christmas Day, thanks in part, to donations from the 200 guests who attended on the night in Balsall Common.

Hotelier Sue Cressman said: “I was overwhelmed by the generosity of the guests this year as well as also a local ladies fashion boutique, Melynda Jayne at The Prom House in Balsall Common, who had collected an abundance of gifts from her friends and customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am also really grateful to Bidfood Food Service who sponsored the event as well as our own Nailcote staff who bought gifts to add to the huge mountain that The Salvation Army staff collected. We knew that the Salvation Army bought along a minibus and to coin a phrase I said 'I think you're going to need a bigger bus!' on which most people agreed!”

Rick and Sue Cressman with 100-year-old Millie Taylor

Among the guests supporting the event was 100-year-old Millie Taylor, from Essex, who made a big impression on the evening.

Sue’s husband and co-owner Rick Cressman, said: “She was dancing away to the band and even going up on stage with them at one point! When Sue and I left at 1.15am she was still going strong. And all this despite apparently having suffered from pneumonia and a broken hip earlier in the year!

“This was the first time we’ve had someone celebrating their 100th birthday here at Nailcote Hall and it was very special for Sue and I.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event started in typical festive fashion with The Salvation Army Band playing traditional Christmas carols while, mingling among the guests, were Christmas characters 'The Elf on the Shelf' and 'The Grinch' creating fun and photo opportunities.

The Snow Ball at Nailcote Hall.

A festive three-course meal was followed by cabaret courtesy of Britain's Got Talent finalist Pippa Langhorn and the night ended with an auction, raffle and dancing to Take That tribute act Take@That before Nailcote Hall’s resident DJ Franco wrapped up the evening’s entertainment.

Sue added: “We’re already taking bookings for The Snow Ball 2025 which will be on November 29th. This event goes from strength to strength helping the vulnerable members of our community.”

Nailcote Hall has a host of Party Nights lined up on the run up to Christmas, including The Soul Christmas Party with Soul Kinda Wonderful on December 21st and New Year’s Eve Black Tie Ball. Bookings can be made via: https://www.nailcotehall.co.uk/entertainment/events-diary