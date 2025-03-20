National Careers Week: Coventry pupils treated to construction workshop from award-winning homebuilder

Children from Moseley Primary School were treated to an engaging session from Lioncourt Homes.

Pupils at primary schools in Coventry got to grips with all things construction to celebrate National Careers Week and Coventry Primary Aspirations Week (March 3-9), courtesy of an award-winning homebuilder.

Representatives from Lioncourt Homes, which is building 171 high-quality new homes in the Keresley area of the city at a development named The Croft, visited Moseley Primary School and Little Heath Primary School, to help inspire the next generation into a career in the industry.

National Careers Week is a week dedicated to inspiring and informing students about a wide range of career options and pathways, which coincides with Coventry Primary Aspirations Week.

Coventry Primary Aspirations Week aims to encourage primary school-aged children to think about possible career choices in the future, and how to develop some of the skills they might need to get there.

Lioncourt Homes also delivered a session for pupils at Little Heath Primary School.

Children aged between seven and 11 were given the opportunity to try on hard hats and hi-vis jackets, learn about different tools, and look through a variety of plans and designs to pick their favourite.

Pupils were fully engaged throughout and asked questions about anything related to homebuilding, construction, or careers, with the session arranged as part of Lioncourt’s wider pledge to increase its social value output across all of its West Midlands developments.

Lydia West, Year Six Teacher at Moseley Primary School, said: “The session was very helpful and gave our pupils a lot of valuable knowledge about homebuilding and careers in general.

“We’d like to thank Lioncourt for providing an engaging experience which will enrich the children’s appetite for the working world.

“It’s great to know that a business operating in the area is actively pursuing ways to benefit important community assets.”

Mrs Jo Stanley, headteacher at Little Heath Primary School, said: “This was a great session for our pupils who thoroughly enjoyed learning all about homebuilding and construction.

“It was great to see the children engaged and asking questions, with information given to them in a fun way that they could understand.

“We’re grateful to Lioncourt for thinking of us during National Careers Week.”

Danny Tunstall, Construction Director at Lioncourt Homes, said: “It feels great to have supported multiple schools throughout National Careers Week, and hope it has helped to spark an interest in construction or homebuilding.

“Community engagement is important to us, and we’re looking forward to continuing our support for Keresley and the wider area throughout the lifecycle of The Croft development and beyond.”

The Croft is located just off Bennetts Road, just over four miles from Coventry, and near to the M6, making further afield locations such as Birmingham and Rugby easily accessible.

Lioncourt Homes currently has a variety of two, three, and four bedroom homes available at The Croft in detached, semi-detached and terraced styles, and will continue to provide social value for the area through its community engagement programme.

For more information on Moseley Primary School, please visit https://www.moseleyprimaryschool.co.uk/.

For more information on Little Heath Primary School, please visit https://www.littleheath.coventry.sch.uk/.

For more information on Lioncourt Homes and The Croft, please visit https://www.lioncourthomes.com/housing-developments/warwickshire/the-croft/.