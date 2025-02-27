National Grid volunteers team up with P3 Charity in Warwickshire

Last month, fifteen volunteers from the Pegasus Contact Centre at National Grid Electricity Distribution took part in a meaningful re-decoration project at one of P3 Charity’s (People Potential Possibilities) supported accommodations in Nuneaton.

This initiative is part of a sponsorship that covered the costs of paint, wallpaper, furniture, new carpets, and decorations, all aimed at creating a welcoming environment for those in need.

P3 Charity works tirelessly across the UK to empower individuals to create positive changes in their lives. Their services are designed to foster community connections and provide essential support, including housing services, advice services, young people's services, and health and wellbeing services.

In the last 12 months, P3 Charity has supported 1908 people across Warwickshire and 33,000 across England, helping them to be valued, connected members of the communities in which they live.

National Grid Electricity Distribution & P3 in Warwickshire

P3's Warwickshire 'Navigator' hubs offer accessible advice and support to anyone in the community, helping them navigate various services to improve their circumstances. Locations in Nuneaton, Stratford-Upon-Avon, and Rugby ensure that assistance is readily available.

The charity’s county-wide floating support service caters to adults over 25 who require tailored support to manage and maintain their accommodation. This service ensures individuals receive the right help at the right time, addressing the specific challenges they face in maintaining their homes.

Lydia McHugh, Community Engagement Coordinator at P3, said:

"The dedication and hard work of the National Grid Electricity Distribution volunteers have truly transformed the communal spaces in our housing for young people.

Their efforts in painting, wallpapering, and furnishing have created a warm, welcoming environment that will make a real difference to the young people living here.

We’re incredibly grateful for their time, energy, and generous support in helping us create a space that feels like home."

National Grid Electricity Distribution has recently launched a new employee volunteering programme, aiming to provide nearly 14,000 hours of community engagement each year. This initiative is designed for the 6,500-strong workforce based in the Midlands, South West, and South Wales, ensuring that staff have the opportunity to share their skills, experience, and time in the communities they proudly serve.

Emily Green, Volunteering & Sponsorship Coordinator at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said:

“We’re proud to support P3, which helps so many of the local communities and customers that we serve across the Midlands. The work they do to support health, wellbeing, inclusion, and employability skills and training - closely align with our priorities.

“Teams across our regions love supporting local charities and community groups through our employee volunteering programme, and we’re looking forward to further supporting P3 with the fantastic work that they do.”

To find out more about P3’s work or to get involved through volunteering, please visit www.p3charity.org