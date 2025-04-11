National Pet Day: RSPCA Coventry and District receives support from leading housing association
Platform Home Ownership supplied £400 to RSPCA Coventry and District, contributing towards the charitable organisation’s mission to ensure all animals have a good life and inspire those around us to treat animals with compassion and respect.
The Coundon-based charity was founded in 1873, and is funded separately from the National RSPCA, with Platform’s donation going towards an entire day of care for all animals currently at the centre.
The housing association, which is providing a range of Shared Ownership homes at its upcoming Keresley development named Loomcroft, made the donation as part of its pledge to give back to the communities it operates in.
Platform encourages responsible pet owners to understand that owning a pet is not a barrier to purchasing their dream home with the housing association.
RSPCA Coventry and District cares for over 100 dogs and cats at any one time within the centre, with more through its foster network. In 2024, the centre assisted 645 animals, and rehomed 98 dogs and 482 cats.
Platform’s donation will allow the charity to continue working towards its advocacy on behalf of all animals, and vision of a world where all animals are respected.
Lorraine Bryan-Arnold, Animal Centre Manager at RSPCA Coventry and District, said: “Our expert team provides a wealth of crucial support and care for animals in the centre and across the districts of Coventry, Solihull, Nuneaton and Rugby.
“We’re grateful to have been considered for this donation by Platform – their generosity will have a positive impact.”
Ryan Harris, Area Sales Manager at Platform, said: “It’s really important that our support for communities goes beyond the construction and provision or our affordable homes.
“Animals play a huge part in all of our lives, and there are so many who rely on them – to be contributing towards that support is incredibly rewarding.”
“We’re keen for anybody interested in moving into a new Loomcroft home to look into RSPCA Coventry and District and what can be done to support animals at the centre.”
For more details on RSPCA Coventry and District, please visit www.rspca-coventryanddistrict.org.uk/.