National recognition for Warwick care home named one of the UK’s Top 100

Leycester House wins at Lottie Awards

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwick has been recognised in a nationwide ranking of the UK’s best care homes, as part of the inaugural Lottie Awards 2025.

Leycester House, part of the Berkley Care Group, was named one of the Top 100 Care Homes in the UK, highlighting its commitment to exceptional care, a strong staff culture, and the positive impact of its resident-led community.

The award, based on data and insight from across the sector, celebrates homes that demonstrate excellence in care quality, wellbeing, and resident experience.

Over the past year, Leycester House has introduced a number of new wellbeing initiatives, including expanded sensory sessions, music therapy, and intergenerational activities with local schools. These additions build on the home’s vibrant social calendar and continued focus on person-centred care.

The home also plays an active role in the wider Warwick community, regularly supporting local charities and welcoming schools and community groups through its doors.

Commenting on the event, Ann-Marie Baker, the Customer Relations Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said: “We were absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured. This award is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and to the warmth, trust, and sense of togetherness we’ve built here.

“We’ve always believed that exceptional care means much more than meeting clinical needs, it’s about creating a place where residents feel truly at home, connected, and part of something special.”