Natural Green supports Shipston’s Pink Ladies Lunch, helping raise £6,000 for Cancer Research UK

Over 180 ladies attended the Pink Ladies lunch this year.

Natural Green Creative Spaces was proud to support this year’s Pink Ladies Lunch, a much-loved community event that raised more than £6,000 for Cancer Research UK. Based in Charlecote, Natural Green brings concepts to life with sustainable, high-impact planting and design solutions for events, exhibitions, hospitality and interiors.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natural Green Creative Spaces was proud to support this year’s Pink Ladies Lunch, a much-loved community event that raised more than £6,000 for Cancer Research UK. Based in Charlecote, Natural Green brings concepts to life with sustainable, high-impact planting and design solutions for events, exhibitions, hospitality and interiors.

The event, organised by Julie Morgan, Bethany Morgan, Pam Mcguiness & Mollie Mcguiness, began over a decade ago as a small gathering of wives and girlfriends from Shipston Rugby Club. With so many lives touched by cancer, it has since grown into a major annual fundraiser, now attracting over 180 women of all ages from across the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s lunch took place at Townsend Hall, where guests enjoyed a lively afternoon and evening of celebration. The event included a welcome drinks reception, a delicious lunch by Greek Outdoors, desserts prepared by Julie, Pam and the team, and an evening raffle featuring hundreds of prizes donated by local businesses. As tradition dictates, husbands, partners and rugby players acted as waiters for the day, ensuring the ladies could relax and enjoy themselves.

The Pink Ladies Lunch continues to thrive thanks to the team of volunteers, and the generosity of the Shipston community.

Natural Green contributed to the atmosphere with themed planters, including beautiful Mandevillas with white flowers and a spectacular faux blossom tree in pink perfectly matched to the event’s theme, and elegant floral arrangements for the tables.

Julie Morgan, organiser of the Pink Ladies Lunch, said: “The lunch is about much more than fundraising – it’s about bringing women together, celebrating friendship, and supporting a cause that touches us all. The support of local businesses like Natural Green helps make the day truly special, and we are so grateful. Thank you to Natural Green, Turners of Shipston & Productive innovations for their generous support that helped make this event happen.”

Charlie Cox, CEO of Natural Green, added: “We are proud to support this incredible local tradition. Our planting and floral designs helped create a celebratory, welcoming atmosphere, and it was inspiring to see the community come together to raise such an impressive amount for Cancer Research UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pink Ladies Lunch continues to thrive thanks to the dedication of Julie, her team of volunteers, and the generosity of the Shipston community. Read more here: https://www.naturalgreencs.com/news/posts/natural-green-creative-spaces-proud-to-support-pink-ladies-lunch-2025/