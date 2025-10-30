Nearly 300 attend landmark menopause event in Stratford

Nearly 300 people gathered at Crowne Plaza Stratford on Saturday, October 18 for Freedom to Flourish Stratford, a pioneering community event marking World Menopause Day 2025 and breaking the silence around menopause.

The day-long event featured 14 talks, activities, workshops and Q&As covering the breadth of menopausal health, with a particular focus on this year's World Menopause Day theme: lifestyle medicine for menopausal health.

The event was attended by prominent local dignitaries including Manuela Perteghella, MP for Stratford-on-Avon, Councillor Kate Rolfe, Chair of Stratford District Council, Mayor Dani Hunter of Stratford-upon-Avon, and Mayor Annette Mackenzie of Solihull.

A True Community Effort

The event was made possible through the generous support of the Crowne Plaza Stratford, which provided the full conference suite venue valued at over £12,000, and funding from Stratford Town Trust. All speakers and workshop leaders contributed their expertise free of charge, ensuring the event remained accessible at just £1 entry.

Clare Galvin-Jones, Director of Sales & Marketing at the Crowne Plaza Stratford, shared: "Crowne Plaza Stratford-upon-Avon is proud to have supported Freedom to Flourish Stratford. As a hotel at the heart of this community, we recognise the importance of facilitating conversations around health and wellbeing. Seeing our venue bring together nearly 300 people for such a vital cause demonstrates the power of community partnership."

Aline Boblin, Founder of Menopause Knowledge CIC, lead organising body, said: "’Freedom to Flourish Stratford’ brought together hundreds of people to explore holistically medical and other treatment and wellbeing approaches to thriving during menopause. I'm deeply proud that we created a day where connections were made, knowledge was shared, and barriers around discussing menopause were broken down.

"This is exactly what our community needed, especially since the announcement of the NHS including menopause into women’s health checks from next year."

Breaking Barriers Through Lifestyle Medicine

Attendees participated in evidence-based talks from menopause specialists and clinicians, alongside practical workshops including laughter yoga, sound bath meditation, EFT tapping, and CBT techniques. The marketplace featured 40 stands offering resources, information, and support services.

The day concluded with an expert panel including Mr Tony Parsons, one of the foundation members of the International Menopause Society, who answered attendees' questions, followed by closing remarks from Councillor Kate Rolfe who commented: "It was such a brilliant day with so many informative sessions. The turnout and engagement showed how much our community needs these conversations. Please do this again next year."

The event was organised by Menopause Knowledge CIC in partnership with Action Menopause Warwickshire. Mayor Dani Hunter's opening remarks set a welcoming tone, emphasising the importance of community-led health initiatives, while Mayor Annette Mackenzie's full-day participation demonstrated cross-borough commitment to menopause awareness.

Looking Forward

The overwhelming success of Freedom to Flourish Stratford has demonstrated the community's appetite for open, supportive conversations about menopause. Organisers are already receiving requests to repeat the event in 2026.

To join the Menopause Knowledge movement, contact [email protected]