Never Forget announce retro-themed event “The Big Night out” at Shottery Memorial Hall

National event organisers, Never Forget, are launching their popular “Big Night Out” event at Shottery Memorial Hall on the 6th of September 2025.

This new nighttime event is brand new for Stratford-upon-Avon and features a mix of 80s, 90s & 00s pop, chart, dance, indie, R&B, rock anthems and more.

The event is typically a standing and dancing event that includes a range of music from Madonna, Kylie, Whitney Houston, Wham!, Michael Jackson, Robin S, Gala, Livin' Joy to David Guetta, Calvin Harris, The Prodigy, Faithless, S Club 7, The Spice Girls, Take That, Vengaboys, N-Dubz, Five, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and many more.

Never Forget is an established national-based events team that hosts themed commercial pop music shows in music venues and clubs all over the UK. Shows feature local & touring DJ talents covering various decades of music, from the 80s to the 00s, with some events featuring special guests such as S Club and Scott Mills.

The launch show will be taking place at Shottery Memorial Hall, which located in the picturesque village of Shottery, just a stone's throw from Stratford-upon-Avon, serves as a vibrant hub for the local community and beyond. Throughout the year, it hosts a diverse range of events designed to cater to various interests. You can find out more about Shottery Memorial Hall and its upcoming events at https://www.shotterymemorialhall.org/.

If you are a fan of pop and dance music from the 80s, 90s, and 00s, then you will definitely enjoy Never Forget's unique and interactive Big Night Out music events. You can find out more about the shows and purchase tickets at:

Tickets start from £16.50 and are subject to a booking fee.

For any further information, please contact Shottery Memorial Hall on 07368 201467. Additionally, you can email