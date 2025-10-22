New and improved road layout for the Dallas Burston Bonfire Night Fireworks

Bonfire Night Fireworks 2025 Set to Dazzle — with a Smoother Journey for Everyone

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an incredible debut last year, Bonfire Night Fireworks returns to the Dallas Burston Polo Club on Wednesday 5th November 2025 — promising an even more spectacular show and a vastly improved visitor experience from start to finish.

Last year heavy traffic caused delays and frustration for some visitors. The organisers have listened closely to feedback and implemented a comprehensive new traffic management plan to ensure this year’s event runs smoothly.

Event Manager Jane Sosbe explained:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dallas Burston Fireworks 2025

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us last year and shared their feedback. We know that traffic delays took the shine off an otherwise magical evening — and we’ve taken that to heart.

This year, we’ve brought in a new professional traffic management company, designed a robust two-route access plan, and introduced three on-site parking options along with a dedicated shuttle bus service. Our goal is simple: to keep traffic moving and make arriving and leaving as smooth and stress-free as the event itself.”

Visitors are also encouraged to play their part in keeping the evening running smoothly. The organisers are asking everyone to arrive in plenty of time, have tickets ready before arrival, and follow signage and staff directions.

“Please be sensible and expect a short delay as you arrive,” Jane added. “With thousands of people attending, a steady flow is key — so arrive early, be patient, and help us keep traffic moving. Car parks open from 4:30pm, so plan to arrive early, get parked, and enjoy the food and entertainment on site. Turning up without a ticket slows everything down, so please buy in advance to reduce delays and remember the fantastic shuttle bus service from Catteralls”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic route

At the centre of the evening will be two extraordinary fireworks shows from the 2× British Musical Fireworks Champions – Komodo Fireworks, bringing their award-winning artistry and precision to the Southam skies once again:

- Children’s Low-Noise Musical Display – A gentle, colourful show set to much-loved children’s songs, perfect for families with little ones.

- Main Musical Spectacular – A high-energy production choreographed to music, featuring vibrant effects and dramatic crescendos that will light up the night.

Beyond the fireworks, guests can look forward to:

- A thrilling funfair with rides for all ages

- A wide range of food and drink stalls offering everything from hot bites to sweet treats

- A licensed bar for adults to relax and enjoy the evening

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Live entertainment and a buzzing festival atmosphere throughout the night

Rob Sosbe, Director at Komodo Fireworks, added: “For us, it’s all about creating emotion through colour, music and light. We’re bringing two totally different shows to Southam this year — one designed for families and one for those who love big, powerful displays. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

Event Details:

Bonfire Night Fireworks 2025

Dallas Burston Polo Club, Southam

Wednesday 5th November

Car parks open 4:30pm

Gates open 5pm

Two Fireworks Displays + Funfair + Food + Entertainment

Tickets from just £4 in advance. Under 2s go free.

Book now at komodoevents.com/events/dallas-burston-fireworks/

Tickets are expected to sell fast — don’t miss Southam’s biggest and brightest Bonfire Night celebration!