New awards will celebrate the best of business and community contributions in Warwickshire

A new awards programme that celebrates the best of business and wider contributions to the community in Coventry and Warwickshire is being launched this autumn ahead of a first ceremony in the spring. The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce has developed the Coventry & Warwickshire Business & Community Awards 2025 to celebrate innovation, global success and growth as well as inclusivity and commitment to the community.

Entries for the ten award categories will open in September, before a shortlist is drawn up by a team of judges ahead of a glittering ceremony at the Belgrade Theatre next March.

The awards have been designed to celebrate everything that is great about the region and, as well as being an opportunity for businesses to apply for an award, the event will also utilise the services of local suppliers including for food & drink and entertainment.

A launch event will take place at the end of September when the full list of categories will be announced and the application process will be opened.

Corin Crane, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said the awards would reflect the broad business base in the region and would celebrate commercial success as well as social value.

He said: “We’ve been talking for some time about bringing an awards event to Coventry and Warwickshire that champions the brilliance of our businesses and those who do amazing work in our communities.

“And we’re thrilled to be launching the Coventry & Warwickshire Business & Community Awards 2025 because they will do exactly that. It will be an awards event, but with a difference.

“We want to be able to attract the biggest companies in the region right through to grassroots organisations to be part of it. Business growth means more jobs, more investment and a stronger regional economy and that should be felt right across our communities so it’s something we have to highlight and celebrate.

“We’ll be announcing details of our launch event very soon but this is not going to be an awards ceremony for an exclusive club – we want to celebrate everything that is great about Coventry and Warwickshire in the lead up to the event and on the night too.

“This is a fantastic region in so many ways – and we’re going to shout about it!”

The Belgrade Theatre will host the awards ceremony and has also joined forces with the Chamber as a partner on the event.

Neil Murray, Belgrade Theatre Interim CEO, said: “We are delighted to work alongside the Chamber and to support this important event. As a venue and an organisation in the heart of Coventry, that’s worked so closely with its varied businesses and communities since 1958, we’re incredibly proud to play host to this inaugural ceremony. We welcome the opportunity to show off our extraordinary building and also, hopefully, to give a flavour of the range of work that happens here and in our neighbouring communities. We look forward to extending a warm Belgrade welcome to everyone next spring.”