New café and modern upgrades unveiled at Stratford-Upon-Avon care home

Upgraded bedroom with wetroom at The Limes

Residents at The Limes care home in Stratford-upon-Avon are enjoying a new café and updated communal areas, following a major refurbishment to enhance daily life at the home.

Run by not-for-profit provider WCS Care, The Limes has also introduced a hair salon, alongside upgrades to ensuite wet rooms in residents’ bedrooms and refreshed lounges and patio areas. The changes are part of a wider programme across WCS Care’s 13 homes aimed at enhancing their homely environments for residents and families.

The café was officially opened by Adrian Levett, who marked one of his final duties as Chair of WCS Care’s Board of Trustees by cutting the ribbon with a resident.

Adrian said: “I’m incredibly proud of the improvements we’ve made to our homes. Opening the new entrance and café at The Limes marks the final step in a significant investment programme that has modernised our older buildings, ensuring they are welcoming and comfortable for residents for years to come.”

The new hair salon at The Limes

The new café is already proving popular with residents and their families, providing a relaxed space to catch up, celebrate special occasions, or simply enjoy a change of scenery.

Karen Hall, Home Manager at The Limes, said: “The café and hair salon have brought something

new to daily life and we’re already planning lots of social events to welcome the community into our home.”

To find out more about WCS Care, visit www.wcs-care.co.uk, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wcscare or Instagram at instagram.com/wcs_care