New chairman, new charity for Warwick Probus Club No 1

Andrew Cooper (right) welcomes Joe Murphy as he takes up his new role as the chairman of Warwick Probus No 1 Club.

Joe announced that the Lillington Community Pantry would be the club's charity this year. The club is pleased to support the great work of this group in helping those affected by the rising Cost of Living.

Joe is looking forward to the year ahead with a range of interesting speakers, socials, trips and a Ladies Day Dinner at Alderson House, Warwick.

Warwick Probus No 1 Club meets on the third Wednesday of the month at The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel, Warwick.