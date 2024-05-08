New chairman, new charity for Warwick Probus Club No 1

Joe Murphy, the new chairman of the Warwick Probus No 1 Club announced that The Lillington Community Pantry would be the club's new charity for the coming year.
By Andrew CooperContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 14:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Andrew Cooper (right) welcomes Joe Murphy as he takes up his new role as the chairman of Warwick Probus No 1 Club.

Joe announced that the Lillington Community Pantry would be the club's charity this year. The club is pleased to support the great work of this group in helping those affected by the rising Cost of Living.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joe is looking forward to the year ahead with a range of interesting speakers, socials, trips and a Ladies Day Dinner at Alderson House, Warwick.

Warwick Probus No 1 Club meets on the third Wednesday of the month at The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel, Warwick.

Details are on our website.

Related topics:Warwick