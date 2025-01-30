New date announced for Helping Hands’ Big Sleep Out and Dawn Walk event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local charity, Helping Hands Community Project, has announced a new date for their Big Sleep Out & Dawn Walk event. The charity, which supports homeless and vulnerable people in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth, have rescheduled their Big Sleep Out and Dawn Walk fundraising event to Friday, 10 October 2025, to coincide with World Homeless Day which also falls on this day.

The event, previously due to take place on Friday, 7 February, will see participants brave the cold, sleeping outside in the grounds of All Saints Church for the night, to raise awareness of homelessness and vital funds to help the charity tackle homelessness locally.

Charlie Wager, Chair of the Board of Trustees said: “We have decided to reschedule our annual Big Sleep Out and Dawn Walk event to coincide with World Homeless day, as we feel that by holding the event on this important day of awareness and reflection, will give the event a renewed meaning and focus.

“This year also marks the charity’s tenth anniversary, and while this isn’t something to celebrate, as homelessness continues to affect thousands of people across the UK, we do want to mark the occasion by holding an extra special Sleep Out event in October.

Big Sleep Out and Dawn Walk New Date

“Rescheduling will also mean our fantastic team of staff, who have been incredibly busy these last few months, particularly leading up to Christmas running two hugely successful giving campaigns, can focus on enhancing the support we offer our clients, who continue to remain at the heart of everything we do.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity we have received from the local community, our sponsors and amazing volunteers in recent months, and want to extend our heartfelt thanks – without you, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do, supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The charity’s recent Big Give campaign raised an astonishing £29,000 (including Gift Aid), while their Christmas shoebox appeal hit a new record, doubling the number of shoeboxes received in 2023 to over 1,000. Not only were Helping Hands able to give these out to their clients, they were able to share them with partner organisations including Change Grow Live, LWS, New Chapters and P3 – all of whom do vital work in the community. Shoeboxes were also donated to Warwick District Council so that all those living in temporary accommodation received one.

If you would like to find out more about Helping Hands Community Project and the fantastic work they do in the community, including opportunities to get involved, you can visit their website here: www.helpinghandscharity.org.uk

You can also keep up-to-date with what they are up to by following them on social media: @HelpingHandslwk (Facebook) or @helpinghandscommunityproject (Instagram)