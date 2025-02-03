New equity partners set to drive further growth at Lodders

Midlands law firm Lodders has announced the appointment of Andrew Wylde and Dawn Oliver to its equity to drive the strategic growth of its dispute resolution and private client services.

Dawn Oliver is an experienced private client lawyer and joined Lodders as a partner in May 2024. Recognised as a leading individual in the West Midlands in the 2024 Legal 500 directory, Dawn works across all areas of private client law with specialisms in lifetime and estate planning. She is primarily based in Lodders’ Cheltenham office.

Head of the Dispute Resolution team at Lodders, Andrew joined Lodders in March 2021 and was promoted to partner in July 2022. He specialises in resolving contractual and commercial disputes, shareholder disputes, and insolvency matters and is primarily based in Lodders’ Birmingham office.

The appointments have been made in response to the sustained and significant growth across all key areas of the firm over the past five years, as Lodders’ managing partner Paul Mourton explains: “We are delighted to welcome Andrew and Dawn as equity partners and recognise their efforts and the roles they play within the firm.

(left to right) Andrew Wylde, Dawn Oliver, Paul Mourton of Lodders.

"Lodders is continuing to see a sustained growth in instructions for both our dispute resolution and private client advice and expertise and Andrew and Dawn’s promotions will be the catalyst for further growth in these core areas.

"They each bring significant experience and dynamism to the senior leadership team as well as a fresh perspective. They will play a pivotal role in supporting our growth strategy and also our focus on becoming the employer of choice in an ever-competitive regional legal market.”

Dawn and Andrew’s appointments bring the number of equity partners at Lodders to seven, with 17 other partners at the firm.

Dawn says: “I am delighted and honoured to be joining Lodders’ equity. It is an exciting time for the firm, and particularly for the Private Client team. Ranked top tier in both the Legal 500 and the Chambers High Net Worth Guide, we are well-positioned to advise private clients across Warwickshire and the three counties of Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Herefordshire.

"However, we don’t take this for granted and are continually looking for new ways to enhance our service provision. I’m looking forward to expanding our private client offering from our Cheltenham and Stratford offices, where we provide a discrete and bespoke service for all our private clients.”

Andrew says: “Becoming an equity partner represents an excellent opportunity for me to utilise my experience to help deliver the firm’s strategic growth plans. Our Dispute Resolution team has many years of experience in successfully resolving disputes, which has led to an increasing of number of clients across the region seeking our advice and expertise. I look forward to leading the charge in driving the growth of our commercial dispute resolution offering and helping more businesses resolve their issues quickly and effectively.”

Paul adds: “The firm is set for another strong year of growth as we build on the momentum of our new office in Birmingham. I am delighted that we will have Dawn and Andrew as part of the senior leadership team at this exciting time.”