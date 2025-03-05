New horizons for playwriting: The Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025 sets sail
The challenge provides a unique platform for playwrights across the UK and Republic of Ireland to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship—an opportunity rarely available in traditional theatre. Plays must be under an hour in duration and can tackle any subject matter, offering immense creative freedom for writers. As part of the competition, the winning play will be performed onboard in 2025, with the playwright receiving both artistic and financial backing to help bring their vision to life.
This groundbreaking award is a new wave in the theatre and travel industries, ensuring that the quality of theatre produced at sea is on par with the best of the West End. With the judging panel including renowned figures such as Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, alongside support from industry professionals like Kerry Daley and Bob McGowan, this competition promises valuable mentorship and exposure for writers.
Key Dates:
January 15th, 2025: Competition opens
April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions
June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced
December 5th, 2025: Winner announced
This is a national call to all playwrights in Warwick and beyond—don’t miss the chance to be part of this innovative programme. Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com