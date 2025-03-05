New horizons for playwriting: The Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025 sets sail

Theatre @ Sea from PEEL Entertainment

As springtime arrives and the year gathers momentum, a thrilling opportunity for playwrights in Warwick and beyond is here with the launch of the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025. A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, this exciting initiative is calling for both emerging and established writers to showcase their talent. The competition, open until April 4th, 2025, offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance for the winning play to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge provides a unique platform for playwrights across the UK and Republic of Ireland to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship—an opportunity rarely available in traditional theatre. Plays must be under an hour in duration and can tackle any subject matter, offering immense creative freedom for writers. As part of the competition, the winning play will be performed onboard in 2025, with the playwright receiving both artistic and financial backing to help bring their vision to life.

This groundbreaking award is a new wave in the theatre and travel industries, ensuring that the quality of theatre produced at sea is on par with the best of the West End. With the judging panel including renowned figures such as Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, alongside support from industry professionals like Kerry Daley and Bob McGowan, this competition promises valuable mentorship and exposure for writers.

Key Dates:

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

January 15th, 2025: Competition opens

April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5th, 2025: Winner announced

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a national call to all playwrights in Warwick and beyond—don’t miss the chance to be part of this innovative programme. Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com