'New Innovators' in Coventry and Warwickshire urged to apply for share of up to £1.5 million in fun

Ground-breaking micro and small businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire in the immersive and creative technology sector are being urged to apply for a share of up to £1.5 million in funding.

Innovate UK, Warwickshire County Council, Coventry City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority are working in partnership to grow innovation in Coventry and Warwickshire’s immersive and creative technology cluster.

Innovate UK has launched a new Launchpad competition that provides up to £1.5 million in grant funding and business support for ‘New Innovators’ in Coventry and Warwickshire that have not previously applied to the innovation agency.

Ambitious micro and small businesses can apply for grants ranging from £25,000 to £50,000. The deadline for applications is 11am on Wednesday, June 19.

Under the immersive and creative industries Launchpad, new innovators can seek funding for projects developing and applying technologies including one or more of the following themes:

· Media technologies, including digital and mixed media

· Immersive technologies, including augmented and virtual reality

· Game engine and virtual production, including 3D environments, simulations and data visualisations

· Motion capture, including performance capture and gesture, and facial recognition

Cllr Martin Watson Portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said this new Launchpad competition builds on Coventry and Warwickshire’s strengths in immersive and creative technologies.

He said: “Business growth is at the heart of this Launchpad competition which aims to significantly advance innovation in developing and applying technologies in immersive and creative industries in priority markets.

“Our area is renowned for its cluster in video game development, which creates highly skilled, productive jobs and opportunities.

“Over 1,000 high-quality games with internationally recognised intellectual property have been created in the West Midlands.

“Our sub-region includes a globally significant cluster of video game developers known as ‘Silicon Spa’ in Warwick, Leamington and Southam which employs 15% of the UK’s games development talent and is recognised by trade body UKIE as the largest cluster outside Greater London.”

Cllr Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change at Coventry City Council, said: “I’m pleased to see this funding opportunity for a growing sector that develops and creates new ways for people to display and interact with content and experiences.

“It could provide a platform for creating new jobs right here in Coventry and Warwickshire and provide an opportunity to companies that have ambition to grow and take on new staff.

“I would encourage ambitious small businesses that are working with these technologies to look at the information and consider applying.”