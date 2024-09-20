New InstaVolt electric vehicle charging points unveiled at Warwick McDonald's

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are now 10 ultra-rapid charging points at the McDonald’s restaurant at junction 15 on the M40 in Warwick.

This initiative is part of McDonald’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and providing convenient services to its valued customers. The new InstaVolt rapid charging points are capable of charging at 160kW and can deliver an 80% charge in less than 20 minutes.

The new charging point offers fast and efficient charging for electric vehicles (EVs), allowing customers to recharge their cars while enjoying their favourite McDonald’s meals. With the growing demand for EV infrastructure, this addition aims to support the increasing number of electric vehicle drivers and promote greener transport options. Customers can easily locate the charging point via the InstaVolt app or website, making it simple to plan their visits and charging sessions.

McDonald’s Franchisee Joanne Jones, who owns and operates the restaurant, said: “I’m thrilled to introduce the new InstaVolt rapid charging points in Warwick. This is an exciting step forward in our commitments to sustainability and elevating the customer experience at our restaurants. Customers can now take advantage of ultra-rapid charging in the car park while stopping to refuel themselves!”

InstaVolt’s Chief Commercial Officer, Simon Smith, said: “Expanding this McDonald's site from four to ten chargers marks an exciting milestone, making it the largest McDonald’s charging site within our portfolio. The expansion reflects the tremendous success of the site and the growing demand for rapid charging solutions. We have loved working with Franchisee Joanne Jones to offer her customers a convenient and reliable charging experience, while also encouraging the wider community to make the switch to electric vehicles. As one of the first McDonald’s sites to install chargers since our partnership began in 2020, we are delighted to see it grow and continue to lead the way.”

The introduction of rapid chargers across the McDonald’s estate will help cater to the increasing demand for electric vehicle infrastructure and contribute to the UK’s target of net zero emissions by 2050. This new charging point exemplifies McDonald’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, showcasing the company’s efforts to create a better future for the planet.

As McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the brand reaffirms its dedication to sustainability and the environment through a variety of impactful initiatives, including daily litter picks across the UK, and the installation of over 1,100 recycling units since 2015, making it easier to recycle plastics and cups in 85% of its restaurants. Additionally, McDonald’s collects used oil from its kitchens, converting it into biodiesel that fuels more than half of its delivery fleet. All of which helps contribute to a cleaner, greener future.