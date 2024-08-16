New luxury care home has grand opening in Nuneaton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The home was opened by Deputy Mayor of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Bhim Saru.

A prestigious new care home opened its doors in the serene location of Nuneaton on Friday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from Deputy Mayor of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Bhim Saru.

The 5-star establishment welcomed staff and members of the public to celebrate the opening with refreshments and entrees made by the in-house chef team, as well as a grand tour of the complex.

Ribbon cutting at Holly Grange House

Just a 30-minute drive from Coventry, Holly Grange House care home is dedicated to delivering premium residential, dementia and respite care around the clock.

The facilities are crafted to foster a comfortable lifestyle, with rooms and suites including ensuite wet rooms and amenities, such as smart TVs and mini fridges. Other highlights of the complex include sensory gardens, an onsite hair and beauty salon, cinema, and a well-stocked library.

The care home in Nuneaton has been purpose built by LNT Care Developments, boasting 66 ensuite rooms, as well as its own electricity generation. 80% of the available roof space is lined with solar panels, and the home will be selling what it doesn’t need back to the grid.

The building also operates without gas and is A-rated for energy, with an underground system running miles below the care home to heat the home’s hot water, provide underfloor heating and air cooling for the residents.

Life in the care home includes personalised activity plans tailored to residents’ individual interests, as well as 24-hour care to ensure the comfort and safety in their home. Living in the home is available for a single all-inclusive fee, which includes restaurant-quality food cooked by the onsite chef team every day.

The Home Manager Helen Bundell has a career that spans 35 years, starting nursing in operating theatres and working her way up to hospital management. Moving into the social care industry, having nursed a relative with vascular dementia, she went on to managing nursing homes in the West Midlands.

Helen says: “I am so excited to be leading Holly Grange House here in Coventry; it is a wonderful opportunity for all of the team to provide excellent care in an amazing environment. It’s great to be opening the doors officially today, and welcoming in the community whom we will be a part of.”

Holly Grange House is part of the Danforth Care Home Group. These purpose-built luxury care homes have been created with the enjoyment and comfort of the residents at the forefront. Each home has its own dedicated team, including an experienced home manager and onsite chef.