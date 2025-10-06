New parents in Warwickshire encouraged to access mental health support in UK supermarket first

In a UK supermarket first, Aldi has partnered with perinatal mental health charity PANDAS Foundation to launch on-pack mental health messaging across its Mamia Sensitive and Extra Sensitive baby wipes – aiming to support parents and carers across Warwickshire with practical, visible guidance during early parenthood.

Aldi’s Mamia Sensitive and Extra Sensitive baby wipes in stores across Warwickshire now feature information on some of the common signs of perinatal mental illness – such as low mood, anxiety and tearfulness – alongside a callout to PANDAS’ free helpline and peer support groups.

Becoming a parent is one of life’s most emotionally challenging milestones. Yet, new research from Aldi shows that while three in four parents (76%) say they experienced mental health struggles during or after pregnancy, only 17% accessed specialist support – and just 7% reached out to a charity or helpline.

Similarly, while 89% of people are aware of perinatal mental health, 65% say they need more education and understanding - highlighting the need to make support easier to find and less daunting to access.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: "Mental health struggles in parenthood are more common than many realise – but they’re not always easy to talk about. We’ve partnered with PANDAS Foundation to help make support more visible.

“By featuring signs and support details on an everyday pack of our Mamia Sensitive and Extra Sensitive baby wipes, we aim to provide comfort and a sense of connection to any parent who needs to hear: you're not alone.

“We’re also taking steps to raise awareness among our colleagues, sharing information and services internally to help more people better understand perinatal mental health.

Annie Belasco, CEO of PANDAS Foundation, said: "This campaign brings together two powerful things: empathy and visibility. So many parents are struggling in silence – and this puts a message of hope directly into their hands.

“We’re proud to partner with Aldi to help ensure no parent feels alone, from pregnancy through to early parenthood and beyond. Together, we can help more families feel seen, supported and able to find joy in the journey.

Kate Lawler, presenter, podcast host and mum of one, who is backing the campaign, said: “When I became a mum, I had no idea how intense the emotional rollercoaster would be. The sleepless nights, the breastfeeding struggles and sheer overwhelm took a huge toll on my mental health.

“What Aldi and PANDAS are doing is so important: putting a message of support right in the hands of parents. Sometimes, just knowing you’re not alone can make all the difference.

In addition to the on-pack messaging, Aldi has launched a dedicated webpage highlighting symptoms and linking to PANDAS Foundation services, which include a helpline, WhatsApp and email support, peer-led groups and social channels.

Aldi is also working to improve awareness among its colleagues by organising a ‘lunch and learn’ session and distributing information and services to help more people understand perinatal mental health.

The supermarket has donated £30,000 to support PANDAS’ vital work, helping ensure no parent feels alone – from pregnancy to postnatal and beyond.

For more information or to access support, visit www.aldi.co.uk/brand/mamia/pandas