New Pilates studio has peaceful golf course setting, thanks to Bromwich Hardy

Stonebridge Golf Club - new home of Birdies Reformer Pilates

A smart unit at a Warwickshire golf club has been perfectly aligned for a new Pilates studio, thanks to a deal sealed by commercial property agency Bromwich Hardy.

The 2,044 sq ft space in The Bridge Suite at Stonebridge Golf Club, on Somers Road, near Meriden, was sub-let on behalf of Logik Logistics International, which is based on the site but did not need the extra room.

Mark Booth, a senior surveyor at Bromwich Hardy, said: “This beautiful and peaceful golf course setting has provided the perfect space for Birdies Reformer Pilates.

“This was initially a tough instruction – subletting secondary office accommodation at the back of a golf clubhouse.

“But due to our reach, we were able to efficiently find a suitable subtenant even for an unusual space like this, and we quickly managed to get it under offer.”

Stonebridge Golf Club is located between Coventry and Birmingham, less than two miles from the A45, and just a short drive from Junction 6 of the M42, the NEC and Birmingham Airport.

Mr Booth added: “The location means there are plenty of potential customers for the Pilates studio, which has a good number of parking spaces, and we wish them the very best for their new operations.”