New poll has Reform UK out in front and cost of living as top priority for Warwickshire voters

Reform UK still lead the polls, while voters in Warwickshire now prioritising cost of living

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood would lose her seat and Reform UK would form a new government if a General Election was held today, according to a new poll.

A new MRP poll of over 7,400 people has identified a continued rise in popularity of Nigel Farage’s party in the West Midlands and across the country.

The poll, part of the quarterly Road to 2029 research run by communications firm PLMR and Electoral Calculus, shows Reform UK is set to secure 36% of the vote, ahead of Labour at 21% and the Conservatives at just 15%.

This would hand Farage 445 seats in Parliament and see the Conservatives come in fifth place - behind Labour, Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party - with a record low of just seven seats in Parliament.

However, emerging trends for tactical voting could stop Farage in his tracks, as a massive 78 seats could flip if voters co-ordinate. Shockingly, over a third of Labour voters say they would back the Tories to block Reform. Green and Your Party voters say they would also shift to vote Labour to avoid splitting the progressive vote.

Reform’s surge is prevalent in the West Midlands where the party is forecast to win 29 of the 39 parliamentary seats across Birmingham, the Black Country, Solihull, Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, with 22 gains from Labour and seven from the Conservatives.

According to the poll, Shabana Mahmood would lose her Birmingham Ladywood seat to the new Your Party, likely to be led by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Many of her Labour colleagues are set to become high-profile casualties of Reform’s rise.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Ed Miliband,Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, are all at risk of losing their constituencies to Reform.

Locally, Pat McFadden, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, is forecast to lose his Wolverhampton South East seat to Reform. Likewise former Cabinet Minister Liam Byrne would lose his Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North constituency to Farage’s party, according to the poll.

The economy and the cost of living emerged in the new MRP poll as a top priority for the Government to address in the Autumn budget, with 59% of voters demanding action.

This is higher than the number of voters who ranked immigration (51%) and the NHS (45%) as a top priority as voters continue to be concerned by the cost of their weekly food shop.

Rebecca Langton, PLMR Board Director and Head of PLMR Midlands, said: “This latest poll highlights a vast change to the two-party dominance we’re so used to in British politics and serves as another wake-up call, were it needed, to Keir Starmer and the Labour Party.

“It also demonstrates the importance for all parties to build relationships and trust with the UK electorate after such a fractious period.

“Whilst the next General Election is not expected until 2029, it will be very interesting to see how next year’s local elections play out in the West Midlands. They could provide an even more tangible barometer of political opinion and a real gauge as to how far Reform has risen, and how far Labour and the Conservatives have fallen.”

Martin Baxter, founder of Electoral Calculus, said: "This poll underscores just how volatile the political landscape has become. There are two big changes at the moment, but they point in different directions. Anti-Reform tactical voting means Reform's poll lead isn't as good as it looks, as the party could lose dozens of seats because many voters will vote for any candidate without a light-blue rosette. However, the emergence of 'Your Party' further fragments the left-of-centre vote, and makes things easier for Reform UK and harder for Labour.

"Ahead of the Autumn Budget in November, voters are making their priorities clear, placing the economy, immigration and the NHS at the top of the agenda. Labour now faces a fight for votes, and their ability to act decisively and deliver on these priorities will determine whether the party can defend its leadership or risk falling further behind as Reform seeks to solidify its gains."