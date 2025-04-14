Handing over the baton

Kenilworth Soroptimists elected Sharon Maxted as President of SI Kenilworth and District for 2025/26 at their AGM held in the Holiday Inn on 10th April.

Sharon takes over from Amanda Jones and Elaine Clarke, who were joint Presidents last year.

Sharon, who also helps to run the very successful Repair Cafe at the URC each month, doesn’t intend to lose any of last year’s momentum, with a busy and exciting program to raise funds for charities close to her heart, such as ‘refuge warwickshire’ and ‘Friends of Sick Children in Malawi’.

Over the last year she has been working with other club members to redesign and make relevant to Warwickshire ‘Fresh Thoughts’, a booklet originally produced by SI Poole, Purbeck and District, which provides local information and support for women fleeing domestic abuse. The Warwickshire version is already being used by various professional bodies locally, but Sharon and SI Kenilworth are planning to officially launch it on 27th November as part of SI Kenilworth and District’s participation in the annual United Nation’s UNiTE campaign - 16 days of action to address the global pandemic of violence against women and girls.

To find further information about Kenilworth Soroptimists please visit - https://sigbi.org/kenilworth-and-district