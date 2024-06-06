New Sensory Room open at The SYDNI Centre
A sensory room is a specially designed room which combines a range of stimuli to help individuals develop and engage their senses. These can include lights, colours, sounds, sensory soft play resources and aromas, all used within a safe environment that allows the person using it to explore and interact without risk. There are many benefits of a sensory room for those who have learning difficulties, developmental disabilities or sensory processing impairments, helping them learn to interact with the world around them in a safe environment that builds up their confidence and their ability. It can also help to improve balance, movement and spatial awareness, develop communication skills, de-stress, improve confidence and promote socialisation.
The Sensory Room is available for hire from £15/hour for individuals, families or groups. We believe this unique facility will be a real benefit to members of our Community who would like to use it. If you'd like to know more, or to register your interest in booking the Sensory Room, then phone the Centre on 01926 422071 or e-mail at [email protected].
The Sensory Room was made possible by a generous donation of £950 from The Asda Charity Foundation. The paint for the room was donated by the Dulux Decorator Centre and the room was painted by volunteers from Handelsbanken.The donation is presented by Aaliyah Davies from ASDA Foundation to Helen Jones, the SYDNI Centre Manager.