New The Food Warehouse store to open in Stratford-upon-Avon

Iceland Foods has announced it will be opening the doors to a brand-new The Food Warehouse store in Stratford-Upon-Avon on 12th August, expanding its product offering and giving local residents an all-new shopping experience.

The store will be situated at Maybird Shopping Park, Stratford-Upon-Avon, CV37 0HZ and will open to the public on Tuesday 12th August, bringing with it an estimated27 additional jobs to the local community.

To celebrate the store opening, The Food Warehouse will be giving away £1,500 worth of The Food Warehouse vouchers to the first 150 customers in the queue.

With the nearest Iceland store located in Leamington Spa, the launch of a new The Food Warehouse store in the area will mean that even more local residents have access to market-leading deals and big-brand products.

The Food Warehouse was introduced in 2014, with stores often double the size of traditional Iceland locations, offering a much larger range of goods and bigger packs for even better value. The stores are designed to look like a warehouse, with wide shopping aisles and large spaces – offering the perfect environment for customers to buy their favourite products.

For one day only, The Food Warehouse in Stratford-Upon-Avon will have a number of deals available to customers across the store. Anyone attending on opening day can make the most of the following one-off offers:

Pepsi Max Cans - 24 pack, £7.00 – was £11.25

Velvet Classic Quilted Toilet Tissue - 24 pack, £5.00 – was £8.50

Yorkshire Tea bags - 210 pack, £4.50 - was £6.25

Surf – 100 washes, £7.50 - was £9.50

Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps Box, 20 pack, £3.50 - was £5.25

White Rock Water - 18 pack, £2.50 - was £3.80

Cadbury’s Multipack Chocolate Bars – 7 pack, £2.00 each – was £3

The fun doesn’t stop there, every customer in the queue before 7:30am on the 12th August will also be given a raffle ticket which will see them entered into a free prize draw, with five lucky winners receiving the chance to take part in a supermarket sweep-style challenge. Each customer will have the entire store to themselves for 90 seconds and will get to fill their trolley with whatever they’d like.

Before the doors to the new store open at 7:45am, additional winners will also be drawn for further prizes on offer, including Tower Panini Presses and Tower Air Fryers. Alongside a Daewoo Double Drawer Air Fryer up for grabs to the customer who correctly guesses how many sweets are in a jar.

Kristian Barrett, Group Retail Director at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re excited to be opening our new Stratford-Upon-Avon store, bringing even more market-leading deals and a brilliant range of frozen, grocery and fresh foods to local residents

“We’re hard at work getting everything set up and ready to go - we can’t wait to open our doors on 12th August.”

The brand new The Food Warehouse store in Stratford-Upon-Avon will offer multi-buy deals, including 5 for £5, 3 for £10 and 8 for £10 deals, alongside exclusive The Food Warehouse ranges, such as Slimming World, Cathedral City, TGI Friday’s and more.

Shoppers who are over 60 can also take advantage of Iceland’s 10% discount for all customers over 60, available every Tuesday across stores. Customers can find out information about further offers on the Bonus Card app.

The new store will be open from 8am – 9pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sundays.

Those who are interested in applying for a role at the Stratford-Upon-Avon store should visit www.icelandcareers.co.uk

Founded in 2014, The Food Warehouse is part of Iceland Foods, which operates over 950 stores across Britain, including The Food Warehouse locations. All 190 Food Warehouse stores are large format stores with a car park, providing the value and convenience of a wholesale store without the hassle of membership.

The Food Warehouse is opening new stores up and down the country in retail parks and larger shopping districts. Each store is given a high-quality warehouse style fit out and covers between 10,000 and 25,000 sq. ft. of retail space. The Food Warehouse offers great value, family-favourite products across frozen, chilled, fresh, branded grocery and homeware lines. With big deals, big choice and big packs across many big brands, customers can make great savings with bulk deals where savings are passed directly onto shoppers.