Newton LDP completes 47km Cotswold Way Challenge in aid of Spinal Injuries Association
Covering 47km and more than 65,000 steps each, the team set off early last Sunday and crossed the finish line at just after 4:30pm, much earlier than expected. Despite tough conditions and steep climbs, they showed incredible grit and determination throughout the day.
The team chose to support SIA in recognition of its vital work providing clinical advice, emotional support and peer guidance to those affected by spinal cord injury. Every donation helps fund essential services, from counselling sessions to expert consultations and emergency helpline calls.
George Fox, director at Newton LDP, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity and encouragement we’ve received. Everyone pushed themselves to the limit to support a brilliant cause, and we’re incredibly proud of the amount we’ve raised together.”
Donations are still welcome via the team’s JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/page/newtonldp-sia