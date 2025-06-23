Night with snooker legend helps rack up the funds for local charity

‘An Evening With Snooker Legend Dennis Taylor,’ raised £400 for Molly Ollys at Warwick Spice last week.

The audience heard from the former World Champion, renowned for his sense of humour and trademark oversized spectacles, as he recounted notable events from the sport over the past 40 years – including his epic battle against reigning champion Steve Davis to win his World Championship title in 1985.

The famous live black ball final went down in sporting history as one of the tensest ever played and attracted more than 18.5million TV viewers.

Supported by video, the talk looked back over his career both on and off the table, including his 2005 Strictly Come Dancing appearance and BBC commentator status and people also had the opportunity to get a signed photo.

Dennis Taylor said: “It was great to visit Warwick Spice once again and sample the fantastic food cooked to the highest quality by the team. And with the wonderful bonus of supporting a fabulous local charity such as Molly Ollys. Thank you so much to everyone who came and supported them. It was a wonderful evening.”

A spokesperson for Warwick Spice said: “It was great to welcome Dennis Taylor back to the restaurant 12 years after his last visit, especially for what was the 40th anniversary of his iconic World Championship win – a record still not beaten in any other sport!

“He gave a fine performance, keeping the audience enthralled throughout. Everyone loved it and now we are planning for our next evening with another snooker legend. Watch this space!”

Rachel Ollerenshaw established Molly Ollys with husband Tim in 2011, following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The charity works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing. As well as providing more than 4,300 wishes to date, they donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Olly The Brave is a therapeutic toy that helps children understand their treatment journey. Along with a set of books from the charity’s exclusive Olly The Brave series, they have now been handed out to more than 70 hospitals or health centres to distribute to children undergoing treatment. Olly has his own Hickman line and a detachable mane which helps to explain and normalise the effects of chemotherapy.

Part of more than £5m raised to date, has also been used to fund the first consultant in paediatric palliative medicine at Birmingham Children’s Hospital and pay for the training of a further two consultants.

Rachel said: “Thank you once again to Hosoun and the team at Warwick Spice for inviting us to join them. It was great to listen to Dennis’ stories and to have the opportunity to spread the word about Molly Ollys. The money raised will help us to fund another 48 books that we can donate to children to help them understand their treatment journey. We really appreciate everyone’s support.”

The award-winning restaurant, in Smith Street Warwick, has been a firm favourite of diners for more than 25 years.

The carefully selected menu has been specially crafted to offer a wide variety of Indian and Bangladeshi cuisines, including Chef’s Specials. It has also accumulated a host of culinary awards over the years, including most recently, Top 10 Indian Restaurant in UK two years running, in 2017 & 2018.

1 . Contributed Dennis pictured trying his hand at sitar. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Dennis wins the World Championship title in 1985. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Photographed with Steve Davis before the black ball World Championship final in 1985. Photo: Submitted