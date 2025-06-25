Nominate your healthcare heroes for an OSCA

Patients and members of the public are being invited to thank staff and volunteers at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust for their wonderful work by nominating an individual or team for one of our Outstanding Service and Care Awards (OSCAs).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations are now open for the 18th OSCAs which celebrate the inspirational work of individuals and teams at the Trust – whether clinical, non-clinical or from our support services.

Two of the 10 OSCAs are open to public nominations – the People’s Choice Award and the Volunteers’ Award – with staff being able to nominate colleagues in nine categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer at UHCW NHS Trust, said: “The OSCAs are your opportunity to celebrate the fabulous things our staff do day in, day out and give them the recognition they deserve.

Make your OSCA nomination now

“Our staff take enormous pride in caring for the communities we serve, whether they work in our hospitals or in community settings. If you’ve experienced or observed exceptional care or service by an individual member of staff or one of our teams, please do nominate them and tell us why you think they have made a difference either to you, your family or loved ones.”

Patients and members of the public who want to show their appreciation for the compassion and commitment shown to them whilst under our care can submit a nomination for the People’s Choice Award.

Our volunteers also play an essential role in helping patients in our care and are a valued part of the UHCW family. The popular Volunteers’ Award covers University Hospital Voluntary Services, the Friends of St Cross, and Rugby/Coventry Hospital Radio. Help us to put their name up in lights by making a nomination in this category.

Staff can submit entries in the following categories:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Executive Award – Team

Leading the Way Award

Research and Innovation Award

UHCWi Improvement Award

Delivering Care Award

Supporting the Delivery of Care Award

Rising Star Award

Compassion in Action Award

Volunteers' Award

UHCW NHS Trust has staff based at University Hospital, Coventry, the Hospital of St Cross in Rugby, Coventry Urgent Treatment Centre and out in the heart of the community.

If you feel that someone has gone the extra mile to provide excellent patient care and embodies the Trust’s values, please take a few minutes to nominate them.

When you make your nomination, you must describe in your entry how the member of staff or team went above and beyond to make a positive difference to the patient experience.

We received more than 1,800 nominations for last year’s OSCAs – a record number – and it would be fantastic if you could help us to beat that figure in 2025.

To make your nomination, please fill in a form at OSCAs Nomination Form - University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire before 11.59pm on Sunday 27th July.