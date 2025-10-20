North Leamington School does it again

The Department for Education has released Key Stage 4 performance statistics of student outcomes 2024/25.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Progress measures aren’t being published for this cohort as KS4 pupils in this year did not have KS2 assessments due to the Covid Pandemic, however attainment scores have now been released. https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/ Search for schools, colleges and multi-academy trusts - Compare school and college performance data in England - GOV.UK

North Leamington school was the highest performing non-selective school in Warwickshire with an overall Attainment 8 score of 57.3 compared to a national average 45.9 additionally with 67% of students achieving a grade 5 in both English and Maths compared to a national average of 45.2%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher, Mike Lowdell, states: “It’s wonderful again to see the hard work of our students, staff, parents and carers recognised - high attainment is key to supporting all students in their next step destinations and I know many of our students were thrilled by their outcomes.

Community Matters

"This high level of sustained performance is driven from our excellent curriculum learning journey in each subject area here at NLS. I am most proud of our inclusive ethos and outcomes for all students regardless of starting points.

"To be recognised as the highest performing non selective school in Warwickshire and a school performing in the top 7% of all schools nationally for all children is brilliant."