North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College alumni share success of award-winning Fourwards Restaurant

By Laura Mills
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:14 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 13:56 GMT
The owners of an award-winning Leicestershire restaurant have praised North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire college for starting them on the path to success in the catering and hospitality industry.

Husband and wife Adam and Stacey Ward first met in 2007 during their studies at the college’s Nuneaton campus.

Following graduation, they both worked as chefs in prestigious local restaurants before their shared passion for providing high-quality dining experiences led them to take over the Ashfields Restaurant in Earl Shilton in 2018, transforming it into Fourwards.

The restaurant’s name, inspired by the Ward family of four – Adam, Stacey, and their two daughters – captures the couple’s family-centered approach to hospitality. Located in the heart of the Leicestershire countryside, Fourwards Restaurant has quickly become a favourite, with diners flocking from across the Midlands.

Fourwards RestaurantFourwards Restaurant
Fourwards Restaurant

Having maintained a strong bond with NWSLC, the successful entrepreneurs frequently return to host special guest nights at the college’s Nuneaton campus.

Stacey said: “NWSLC was a huge part of our lives, preparing us for successful careers in the industry. The college was a fantastic support from day one, providing inspiration and helping build our self-belief.

“It’s always rewarding to return to where our journey began, collaborating with students who are enthusiastic about their futures in the culinary field.”

These events allow current catering students to work alongside the couple, crafting menus and preparing dishes that showcase the standards and creativity essential in the restaurant industry.

The Wards also open Fourwards to students for hands-on experience, offering a firsthand glimpse into the workings of a professional kitchen.

The restaurant has won multiple awards, including Best British Restaurant (Midlands) at the Restaurant Awards in 2019, Muddy Stilettos Best Restaurant in Leicestershire and Rutland in 2021, and England’s Business Awards Best Restaurant in Leicestershire in 2022 and 2024.

Marion Plant, OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said: “We are incredibly proud of Adam and Stacey and their accomplishments with Fourwards Restaurant. They exemplify the passion, skill, and community spirit that we aim to nurture in all of our students.

“Their continued connection with NWSLC provides invaluable learning experiences for our students, and we look forward to watching Fourwards’ continued success.”

