North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College announces upcoming open events

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is opening its doors this June to prospective students of all ages, providing opportunities to explore its outstanding campuses, meet expert tutors, and discover the wide range of courses available.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place across multiple sites, the events are to be held on Wednesday June 25 at Wigston and Hinkley campuses and Thursday June 26 at Harrowbrook, Nuneaton and MIRA Technology Institute campuses.

Marion Plant OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said: “Our open events provide a fantastic opportunity to see first-hand how NWSLC can support students in achieving their career aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With our industry-standard facilities, expert tutors, and strong links with employers, we are committed to providing outstanding education and training that meets the needs of both individuals and businesses. We look forward to welcoming prospective students and their families to explore what our college has to offer.”

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is opening its doors this June to prospective students of all ages

Each NWSLC campus specialises in different subject areas, ensuring students receive the best possible learning environment and resources for their chosen fields:

Hinckley Campus – A dedicated Creative Arts hub, offering courses in subjects such as Art and Design, Fashion and Textiles, Games Development, Media, Music, Performing Arts, and Theatrical Make-Up.

– A dedicated Creative Arts hub, offering courses in subjects such as Art and Design, Fashion and Textiles, Games Development, Media, Music, Performing Arts, and Theatrical Make-Up. Wigston Campus – Home to a wide range of courses, including Engineering, Hair and Beauty, and Health and Social Care, alongside a purpose-built engineering department and specialist spa centre.

– Home to a wide range of courses, including Engineering, Hair and Beauty, and Health and Social Care, alongside a purpose-built engineering department and specialist spa centre. Harrowbrook Campus – A centre of excellence for construction and trade apprenticeships, covering Brickwork, Carpentry and Joinery and Forklift Truck Maintenance and Repair.

– A centre of excellence for construction and trade apprenticeships, covering Brickwork, Carpentry and Joinery and Forklift Truck Maintenance and Repair. Nuneaton Campus – The college’s largest site, offering a broad selection of courses and facilities such as The Salons, Sports and Fitness Centre, WiseOwls Nursery, and Glebegate Restaurant.

– The college’s largest site, offering a broad selection of courses and facilities such as The Salons, Sports and Fitness Centre, WiseOwls Nursery, and Glebegate Restaurant. MIRA Technology Institute (MTI) – A cutting-edge global skills centre for automotive training, ensuring students and industry professionals remain at the forefront of technological advancements in vehicle engineering.

Due to high demand, attendees are encouraged to book a time slot in advance to ensure the best possible experience.

For more information on the college and to book a place please visit: www.nwslc.ac.uk