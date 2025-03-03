North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College celebrates national campaign driving success for students and communities

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is proud to showcase its commitment to delivering “essential” national priorities during Colleges Week 2025 (3-7 March).

This national campaign shines a spotlight on the critical role colleges play in shaping futures, strengthening communities, and driving economic growth.

Marion Plant OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said "Colleges are at the heart of their communities, transforming lives and providing essential skills for the workforce.

"Colleges Week gives us the chance to showcase the life-changing impact of further education and the role we play in delivering on national priorities."

NWSLC were recently rated as "Strong for Skills" by Ofsted.

Each day of the week the college will be celebrating key work it is undertaking to make a difference both locally, regionally and nationally.

On Monday, the focus is on ‘Kickstarting the Economy.’ NWSLC’s recent "Strong for Skills" Ofsted rating, coupled with an official ‘good’ rating with ‘exceptional’ behaviour and attitudes to learning, highlights its exceptional contribution to regional economic growth, ensuring students develop the skills employers need. The college works closely with businesses across the West Midlands, Leicestershire, and Warwickshire to create real career opportunities.

Tuesday’s theme, ‘Becoming a Green Energy Superpower,’ will celebrate how NWSLC is leading the way in green skills training. From renewable energy to sustainable construction, the college is equipping students with the expertise needed to support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

On Wednesday, ‘Taking Back Our Streets’ highlights how NWSLC instils the values of being Ready, Respectful, and Safe. With a curriculum that promotes British Values, social responsibility, and community engagement, students are supported to develop a strong sense of social and moral responsibility. The college has a respect campaign that underpins the work done with students through personal development sessions, enrichment and activities offered by the college.

Thursday is all about ‘Breaking Down Barriers to Opportunity.’ NWSLC’s award-winning Supported Internships programme, run in partnership with DFN Project SEARCH, provides young people with learning disabilities or autism spectrum diagnoses a direct pathway to meaningful employment.

The week wraps up on Friday with ‘Building an NHS Fit for the Future.’ NWSLC plays a crucial role in training future healthcare professionals through its T Level Health courses. Combining classroom learning with industry placements, these qualifications prepare students for essential roles in the NHS and beyond, helping to build a strong, skilled healthcare workforce.

For more information on the college please visit: www.nwslc.ac.uk