North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College tackles local skills gaps with new short courses

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is taking steps to address critical skills shortages identified in the Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs).

Supported by the Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF), the college’s new short courses are designed to meet the evolving needs of employers and align with the Government's Skills for Jobs White Paper, which sets out a 10-year vision for education and training reform.

The LSIP has highlighted key frustrations from employers, including limited awareness of available training options and a perception that colleges don’t fully understand their business needs.

In response, NWSLC has engaged directly with employers, prioritising key sectors and launching accessible, targeted training solutions.

Marion Plant OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said: ‘We are delighted to offer these new courses as part of our commitment to bridging the gap between education and industry.

“By listening to employers and responding with targeted training, we aim to support local businesses in addressing the skills shortages that can hold them back. These courses are just the beginning of a broader initiative to create a more dynamic, responsive education and training system."

Among the newly introduced courses, the Electric Vehicle Essentials programme equips technicians with essential knowledge required to transition from working on internal combustion engines to zero-emission vehicles.

The new Automated AI & Robotics course is designed to help technicians and operational staff stay ahead in the rapidly evolving fields of robotics and automation, while the Navigating AI in Business course provides a practical introduction to generative AI, offering real-world insights into how businesses can use artificial intelligence to streamline processes and solve challenges.

For more information about any of these courses, contact [email protected].

For more information on NWSLC please visit www.nwslc.ac.uk