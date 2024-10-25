Now in its third year, Leamington Christmas Tree Festival promises captivating festive cheer for everyone

By Nicci Sely
Contributor
Published 25th Oct 2024, 03:47 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 15:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
For one week, in the run up to Christmas, All Saints’ Church, Leamington Spa is transformed into a dazzling, enchanting wonderland with over 50 decorated trees sponsored by local organisations, groups, charities and businesses.

Last year, over 3000 people visited the venue to experience the sparkling spectacle, vote for their favourite display and to support the annually chosen organisations who benefit from this stunning and atmospheric event.

Joining us for this year’s festival is the charity Molly Ollys which supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. Molly Ollys provides gifts to individuals and donates therapeutic toys and books to children and hospitals throughout the UK. Since its inception in 2012, the charity has supported over 18,000 children directly or indirectly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the end of the Christmas Tree Festival, all the trees are either repurposed by the participants, donated to Leamington charity Helping Hands who offer compassionate and practical help to those struggling with the causes and effects of homelessness, replanted or responsibly recycled.

Leamington Tree Festival at All Saints' ChurchLeamington Tree Festival at All Saints' Church
Leamington Tree Festival at All Saints' Church

There’s still time to get involved with Leamington Tree Festival – there are still a few trees available for any local businesses, charities, schools and community groups who’d like an opportunity to promote their organisation or donate a raffle prize, please email [email protected].

Related topics:Leamington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice