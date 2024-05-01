NSPCC’s South Warwickshire branch fundraiser
Local NSPCC branch of volunteers have raised money for the children’s charity
An NSPCC event in Warwickshire raised more than £700 for the children’s charity.
The Ladies’ Luncheon was held at Leamington & County Golf Club and organised by the NSPCC’s South Warwickshire Branch.
All funds raised will support essential services run by the charity, such as Childline.