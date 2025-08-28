Nuneaton care home celebrates first birthday with community fair and dog show

Holly Grange House Care Home, a highly-rated residential care home in Nuneaton, marked its first anniversary in spectacular style, hosting a community fair while raising money for a local charity.

The celebrations saw residents, their families, staff, and members of the local community enjoying a barbecue and stalls offering homemade cakes, refreshments, and traditional games.

The grounds were filled with the sounds of laughter and chatter, alongside the Nuneaton Ukelele Jam band, who provided live entertainment on the day.

The event raised an impressive £582.24 for charity group the Nuneaton & North Warwickshire Equestrian Centre (NNWEC). The charity was chosen due to its popularity with residents, who have visited the centre to spend time meeting and pampering the horses.

Shoppers at Holly Grange Care Home's Community Fair. Photo: Danforth Care Homes

The home’s General Manager, Helen Blundell expressed her delight at the event's success: “What an incredible way to celebrate our first year. Seeing our residents, their families, and our wonderful neighbours all coming together was truly heart-warming. This past year has been about building a home that is filled with fun, respect and exceptional care. This event perfectly encapsulates the vibrant and welcoming community we have built here at Holly Grange House.”

Pauline Hall, the first resident to move in to Holly Grange House, enjoyed the celebrations, noting: "It was a very good day enjoyed by all. It was nice for families to all be together and an excellent idea to fundraise for charity."

This community celebration follows Holly Grange House’s achievement of receiving an impressive 9.9/10 rating on the independent review site carehome.co.uk. The score is based on reviews from residents and their families, praising the quality of care, activities, and facilities.