Nuneaton Care Home Champions Musical Activities for Over 65’s

Holly Grange House care home in Nuneaton is embracing the power of music through sessions with award-winning organisation, Musical Moments.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musical engagement can play a vital role in improving quality of life for older adults. According to the British Association for Music Therapy, music can help older people with social interaction, aid relaxation, and enhance creative skills.

Musical Moments’ sessions get people actively involved in music and aim to provide a fun experience where everyone can sing along, move to the rhythm, and connect with others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

103-year-old Holly Grange House resident, Len Evans, spoke about the care home’s partnership with Musical Moments, ‘I find the sessions very good; they interact with everyone, and they know all of our names.

Musical Moments

‘They usually do songs from the 50’s and 60’s so we can all get involved and moving.’

Andrew Ella who provides the sessions at Holly Grange House added, ‘The impact music has on residents’ at Holly Grange House is amazing -they love to join in and the room is always filled with smiles and a lot of laughter.

‘Very often residents’ relatives and visitors join in with the sessions which makes the fun even more contagious and the wonderful sense of community at Holly Grange House even stronger.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All are welcome to join the residents at Holly Grange House for the Musical Moments sessions, which take place once a month at the home on 88 Tuttle Hill, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, CV10 0HJ.

General Manager at Holly Grange House, Helen Blundell, said, ‘We’re extending a warm invitation to older people in the wider community to join us for the sessions and experience the benefits of music for themselves. Our next session in on Thursday 28th August at 15:00, and there’s no need to book.’

Holly Grange House care home in Nuneaton offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Holly Grange House offers an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.