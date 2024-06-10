Nuneaton stabbing victim named as two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of his murder
Tom Ellis, 25, of St Nicolas Park, was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died from his injuries on Saturday (June 8).
He suffered a stab wound during an incident outside of the Ropewalk shopping centre shortly before 9.30pm.
His next of kin has been informed, and a post-mortem will be carried out as part of the investigation in the next few days.
A murder investigation has been launched, and a team of detectives are making proactive CCTV and witness enquiries.
Two arrests have been made following this incident – a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy from Nuneaton, both on suspicion of murder.
Chief Inspector Kris Shore said “This is a tragic incident of senseless violence right in the centre of our community, and we will not stop until we identify, arrest, and charge those responsible for it.
“Our officers are in the town centre if anyone wants to come and talk to them about what’s happened – particularly if they have information that could help us with our investigation.
“Our thoughts are with Tom’s family, and we will be providing them with dedicated support throughout the investigation and following criminal process.”
Anyone with information or who saw what happened, particularly if they have CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact police citing Incident 318 of Saturday 8 June: online at warwickshire.police.uk/report by phone on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111
The investigating officer is PC 2118 Dinu.
If you think someone you know is carrying a knife, don’t keep it to yourself – contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/fearless