NWSLC chef lecturer reaches final of prestigious national competition

Dean Burnham

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) chef lecturer Dean Burnham has been selected as a finalist in the British Culinary Federation Young Chef of the Year competition – one of the UK’s most prestigious contests for emerging culinary talent.

Dean, a former NWSLC student, has a long history of competition success with the college’s Hospitality and Catering department, including being part of the winning team for the UK Young Restaurant Team of the Year.

The British Culinary Federation Young Chef of the Year competition attracts entries from some of the country’s most renowned establishments, with previous finalists representing The Ritz and The Savoy. The final will take place at University College Birmingham on Monday 10 November, where Dean will prepare a three-course meal for two covers within two hours.

Dean first entered the competition in 2023 but had to withdraw for medical reasons, making this year’s success in reaching the final especially meaningful.

A former student of NWSLC’s Professional Cookery and Hospitality and Supervision courses, Dean went on to work in some of the country’s leading kitchens, including Adams in Birmingham, a Michelin-starred restaurant and Mere Golf Resort and Spa in Chester. He later became head chef at several local restaurants before returning to NWSLC as a full-time lecturer, having previously supported the college as a guest chef.

Speaking about his achievement, Dean Burnham said: “It’s a real honour to reach the final of such a well-respected competition. I started my journey as a student at NWSLC, so to now represent the college as a lecturer feels like a full-circle moment.

“Competitions have always been a huge part of my development as a chef, and I’m passionate about sharing that experience with my students. I’m really looking forward to competing and showcasing what I’ve created.”

Jon Starns, Curriculum Area Lead for Hospitality and Catering at NWSLC, added: “We’re incredibly proud of Dean and delighted to see him reach the final of the British Culinary Federation Young Chef of the Year. His talent, creativity and commitment to excellence inspire both his students and colleagues.

“Dean’s success is a fantastic example of how far passion and hard work can take you in this industry – and it’s wonderful that he’s now using his experience to develop the next generation of chefs here at NWSLC.”

The British Culinary Federation is the UK’s only internationally recognised chefs’ organisation and is a national member of the World Association of Chef Societies. Formed from a partnership between the Chefs & Cooks Circle (established in 1948) and the Midlands Association of Chefs (founded in 1978), the Federation brings together more than 85 years of culinary heritage and expertise.