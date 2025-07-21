NWSLC helping supercharge SME growth in the West Midlands

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is helping to drive forward innovation in the region’s economy as part of a project supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the West Midlands.

The initiative is designed to stimulate economic growth and create high-quality jobs by enabling SMEs to explore and adopt digital and green technologies. At its heart is a network of innovation centres acting as hubs of sector-specific expertise, facilities and tailored business support.

Charlotte Ward, Innovation Practitioner at NWSLC said: “Innovation is crucial for growth, but SMEs often face barriers when trying to turn ideas into action.

“Through this programme, we’re removing those barriers by offering practical support, access to advanced facilities and personalised guidance that’s grounded in real business needs. We’re here to help companies navigate change, boost productivity and become more future-ready.”

Working in collaboration with Coventry College, Stratford-upon-Avon College and Warwickshire College Group (WCG), NWSLC is a key delivery partner in the Driving SME Innovation in the West Midlands programme, funded by the Further Education Innovation Fund through Innovate UK.

The programme follows a structured three-step approach including organisational needs analysis, an innovation plan and knowledge transfer through a variety of training methods. Businesses in engineering, construction, transport, logistics and digital technologies are particularly encouraged to engage – whether they’re just starting their innovation journey or looking to scale up existing capabilities.

NWSLC is playing a pivotal role through its flagship innovation centre at the MIRA Technology Institute (MTI) – a specialist facility advancing electric vehicle technologies, decarbonisation, robotics, automation and AI. The college also offers an immersive technology room at its Nuneaton campus, enabling businesses to test and visualise digital concepts in a highly engaging, low-risk environment.

Charlotte added: “We’re proud to be supporting our local business community in adopting sustainable, forward-thinking practices. It’s about showing SMEs what’s possible and giving them the tools to achieve it.”

SMEs across the West Midlands are encouraged to take advantage of the programme’s free or low-cost support, tailored specifically to their business needs. Through expert guidance from NWSLC’s dedicated innovation team, businesses can access cutting-edge technologies, specialist training and hands-on assistance to explore funding opportunities and grow their innovation networks.

Free innovation workshops will be held at NWSLC in Autumn 2025, offering businesses the chance to experience the Innovation Centres first-hand and connect with industry leaders and peers.

To find out more please visit www.nwslc.ac.uk/innovate/ or email the team at [email protected].