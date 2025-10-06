NWSLC launches autumn events to help local businesses innovate and grow

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is inviting SMEs across Coventry, Warwickshire and the wider West Midlands to a series of free and practical events this autumn designed to help businesses embrace innovation and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Funded through the Further Education Innovation Fund by Innovate UK, the initiative is designed to supercharge innovation, stimulate economic growth and create high-quality jobs – with a particular focus on helping businesses adopt digital and green technologies.

Through these events, businesses can experience first-hand the type of support available via NWSLC and its partners, from upskilling opportunities to knowledge transfer in fast-moving sectors like EV technologies and artificial intelligence.

Upcoming events at NWSLC:

The free events will help businesses embrace innovation.

NWSLC Employer Open Event

Thursday 16 October 2025, 5pm – 7pm, MIRA Technology Institute

An open evening for employers to explore the support available through NWSLC’s innovation centres, meet the team and find out how their business can benefit from Innovate UK’s Further Education Innovation Fund. Book here

Boost your garage revenue with EV servicing

Monday 20 October 2025, 3pm – 8pm (45-minute sessions), MIRA Technology Institute

In partnership with Delphi Academy, this hands-on Tesla workshop will give small garage owners, independent technicians and workshop managers the confidence to service and maintain EVs. Book here

Build an AI Assistant in 90 Minutes

Tuesday 21 October 2025, 9:30am – 11:30am, MIRA Technology Institute

A practical in-person workshop where businesses can learn how to develop and deploy their own AI assistant to support sales and manage administration more efficiently. Book here

AI for Digital Marketing

Online, Monday 10 November 2025, 2pm

An online session exploring how SMEs can use AI tools to strengthen digital marketing strategies, save time and maximise engagement. Book here

The college is working in collaboration with Coventry College, Stratford-upon-Avon College and Warwickshire College Group (WCG) as part of the Driving SME Innovation in the West Midlands programme.

Charlotte Ward, Innovation Practitioner at NWSLC, said: “SMEs are the backbone of our local economy, but too often they face barriers when it comes to innovation. These events are about making innovation practical, accessible and relevant for small businesses. Whether you’re a garage looking to upskill for EVs or a business exploring the potential of AI, our team is here to show you what’s possible and give you the tools to make it happen.”

Businesses across Coventry, Warwickshire and the wider West Midlands are encouraged to get involved, with events tailored to their needs and free to attend.

To find out more please visit www.nwslc.ac.uk/innovate/ or email the team at [email protected].