Oakland International and friends charity cycle challenge raises over £30,000

An Oakland International colleagues and friends’ team are ecstatic after completing an epic three-day bike ride from Great Yarmouth to Warwick (27th to 29th June) and raised vital funds of over £30,000 for Warwick-based children’s charity Molly Ollys.

Oakland International Group Supply Chain Director Lee Whiting said: “It was tough going with the heat and the wind, but we made it and thanks to the incredible generosity of people and businesses who supported us, we’ve managed to raise more than £30,000 for Molly Ollys which is amazing!”

Molly Ollys supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, focusing on emotional wellbeing. The charity fulfils wishes by providing gifts, donating their therapeutic toy ‘Olly The Brave’ and story books, funding bespoke projects such as a Paediatric Palliative Care Consultant, and furnishing the Magnolia House palliative care facility at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, among many other initiatives.

The Oakland and Friends team included members of the Oakland International family from the Bardon, Corby, and Redditch sites, as well as family members from Attwell Farm Park in Redditch and staff from BakeAway in Corby. Together, they joined to form a group of 29 cyclists taking on this challenging charity ride.

Every wish granted by Molly Ollys costs around £500. To date, the charity has helped over 19,500 children, granted more than 4,300 wishes, and provided over 20,000 Olly The Brave toys and books to more than 70 hospitals across the UK.

Added Lee: “Every mile we rode has brought us closer to granting a child’s wish, from a dream gift, memorable day out, or something simple that brings a smile.

“The support we received will make a real difference, and we are so thankful to everyone who helped make this possible.”