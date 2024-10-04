Obituary: Community saddened at death of loved and respected Rugby teacher Mary Hinde

It was with great sadness that I heard the news of Mary Hinde’s death in July, especially as I had intended to call-in on her on my next visit to Rugby.

I first met Mary in 2016 when visiting the Care Home of her life-long friend Leonie Roberts, whom she had known since their time together at Elborow School in the late 1940s/early 50s.

I was researching the story of Elborow School, and subsequently Mary was able to provide many anecdotes about school life in those distant times.

Born in 1927, Mary was the daughter of Henry Hinde, already an established teacher at a school in Rugby and soon to be the Headmaster of New Bilton Council School, and his first wife, Norah.

Mary attended her father’s school, but was actually taught by Mrs Brenda Roberts, who later became Headmistress of Elborow School, so it is not surprising that Mary herself chose the teaching profession as a career, and after gaining her Teaching Certificate from Birmingham University, her first post was at Elborow under Mrs Roberts!

“September 9 th , 1947: Miss. M. Hinde and Mrs. N. Atkins, Certified teachers, commenced duties... Miss Hinde I/C Standard II…” [School Log Book]

In fact, Mary taught Standard II (equivalent to Year 5 today) for the four years she was at the school, the policy at that time being to stay with your age-group, not move on with the class, almost certainly to minimise any continuation of ‘conflict’ between teacher and individual pupils, and also to maximise knowledge of the established curriculum for that age-group. Despite teaching any particular child for only one year, for one student that was long enough for him to acquire a strong attachment:

Steve Rate said: “My first love. Mary was my teacher at Elborow when I was 9 or 10 and I worshipped her. Thanks to the Elborow reunions [in 2018/9] I was able to at last give her the hug and kiss I had longed for for 70 years. And, bless her, she remembered me and welcomed the hug. We met again a couple of times and I was astounded by her memory.

"She named and described so many of the lads in my year including some I had forgotten and, I’m sure, could do the same for all her pupils. RIP Mary, and thank you.”

Mary left to teach at St Mark’s School, Bilton, in 1951, and she taught there for the next 12 years, though her responsibilities increased with time, taking over the ‘11-Plus’ Class by 1958/9, where she had the reputation of being strict (as, thankfully, were most successful teachers, then and now) and her competence was rewarded when she was appointed Deputy Head of the school in 1961:

Julie Faulkner said: “She was my last teacher at St Mark’s school 63/64 everyone was a little afraid of her as she was very strict. Fast forward nearly 60 years and how she mellowed.

"I had the pleasure of serving her at Sainsbury’s on the checkouts over the last 20 years and I always looked forward to seeing her, though I hadn’t seen her for a couple of years and wondered about her. RIP Miss Hinde.”

Steve Lawrence said: “She was one of my teachers way back in the late 50 ‘s / early 60’s.

"As a young schoolboy, to me she seemed fearless.”

One of Mary’s lessons that pupils seem to remember very well was the handwriting class.

Sarah Wood said: “I can still remember her handwriting lessons! Marion Richardson handwriting style if I remember correctly!”

Though she did not manage to change the ‘erroneous’ habit of one particular pupil.

Michael Mellers said: “A fine teacher, kept me behind in a failed attempt to convert me to writing right-handed - but she did let me be bell monitor.”

It should be pointed out that writing with the right hand was seen for decades as the ‘correct’ method even, in times long past, tying a pupil’s left hand to the back of their chair to prevent them using it! Needless to say, Mary did not go to those extremes…

In 1966, Mary was appointed to be Headmistress of St Oswald’s C of E Middle School in Lawford Road, evidently with the promise of the Headship of a new Middle School in Addison Road (now St. Oswald’s C of E Academy).

Mary had “the brain-teasing job of helping to organise the school’s move” in 1973 and continued as Head for the next 11 years, much to the satisfaction of its pupils:

Kerry Horsman-Gray said: “She was head teacher at St Oswald’s when I was a pupil there, she was so lovely and kind to all of us.”

One of her responsibilities within that period was organising the centenary exhibitions:

“It was in 1882 that St.Oswald’s C. of E. School first opened its doors to Rugby children… Now, 100 years later, the pupils, teachers and friends of the school are celebrating the event.

"The school has seen many changes in its life and has even enjoyed a change of site in 1973, when it was moved from the original Victorian building on Lawford Road to its present home on Addison Road...

Each class adopted a different theme to find out more about the past 100 years of the school’s history, including an exhibition of Victoriana.” [Rugby Advertiser, 23 rd July, 1982]

In the new premises, Mary maintained her reputation for strictness, but also fairness:

Jane Harris said: “I went to St Oswald’s school and I always thought she was a strict but fair Headteacher.

“She always looked immaculate in her suits and Queen mother style shoes (funny what you remember). She did seem to know her pupils by name, I remember meeting her years later and she remembered me.

"May she rest in peace...”

Many former pupils and friends were amazed at her powers of recall, remembering, even recognising former pupils after many years, and I

found she was a mine of information about past colleagues as well.

In 1984, Education Secretary Sir Keith Joseph rubber-stamped the Warwickshire County Council’s controversial plans for re-organisation of schools in Rugby, in which four schools, including St Oswald’s, were designated for closure.

This brought to an end an 18-year partnership of Mary and the school Secretary, Kathleen Reading, both of whom took early retirement rather than be re-deployed elsewhere.

At the time Mary said: “Everybody’s very sad because there has been a St Oswald’s School somewhere in Rugby for 102 years.”

She said the children were downhearted by the closure.

They were being sent to other schools in Bilton next term… She also said she would have worked longer had the school been saved in the re-

organisation brought about by falling school rolls.

Retirement did not mean inactivity for Mary. She was a founder member of the Retired Teacher’s Association as well as the local U3A (University of the Third Age), and she travelled extensively in the USA and Canada, with the RTA or just with friends.

She continued to take an interest in everything that was going on, welcomed visitors to her home with a cup of tea and plate of biscuits, and was keen to contribute to any project if she could – her memories re Elborow School provided much useful material for the narrative history, and she enjoyed the Reunion Dinners, where these last photos were taken…

The eulogy delivered at her funeral by family friend Jill Nicholls is an appropriate summation of what Mary meant to those who knew her:

“We remember Mary as a smartly dressed lady whose mental faculties remained to the end. To many of us she was a dear friend whose insights and conversations, ranging over many topics, were a constant comfort. Her first love however was children. She had an encyclopaedic knowledge of all those she had taught and therefore will live on in many people’s memories.”

And her legacy is the positive approach to life that she instilled in her pupils:

Karen Deadman said: “She was such a progressive and inclusive person and made everyone feel equal regardless of ability and most importantly race and religion. It was a great environment to learn life skills. One of her favourite quotes was practice makes better, there’s no such thing as perfect.

"I have never forgotten her and how she made me feel, inducing confidence and capability.

I have often wondered how she was and wanted to contact her to let her know her wise words were never wasted.”

