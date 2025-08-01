Obituary: Tributes paid to former Rugby headmistress who devoted life to inspiring young minds

A former Rugby headmistress who devoted 35 years to inspiring young minds has died aged 93.

Jean Grinnell, who shaped the lives of countless students at Tower Lodge School, in Bilton Road, passed away peacefully at her Draycote home this week.

For over three decades, she embodied the school’s spirit of character development and creative exploration, leaving an indelible mark on everyone she encountered.

Born Jean Eatwell in Newport, Wales in 1932, from an early age she displayed a love of literature, languages, and the natural world.

Christopher and Jean at Dudley Teacher Training College. Right: 'Mrs Grinnell' with some of her students.

After earning her teaching credentials at Dudley Training College, she embarked on a career that would span more than half a century.

She trained in Latin and English literature and completed specialised LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) pedagogy courses in spoken word.

Jean was inspired and influenced from an early age by her uncle James Wild (1879- 1917 teaching) who was the first headmaster of Lacock School, the village school was founded by Fox Talbot and ethos was ‘learning is as much about play and love as it is about study’.

She was appointed headmistress at Tower Lodge School in 1960. She transformed it from a modest preparatory institution into a beacon of rigorous, joyful education.

Jean loved flowers.

Under her guidance: classical curriculum – Latin became a core subject, instilling discipline and etymological insight; LAMDA spoken word – pupils honed eloquence and confidence through drama and speech workshops; creative achievements – a music ensemble led by Frances Grey clinched the famed Pebble Mill at One competition.

Jean, who was married to the late Christopher - also a headteacher in Coventry - always attributed these triumphs to her dedicated staff, calling them “the true heart and soul of Tower Lodge.”

While she treated every pupil fairly, Jean took special pride in those who overcame adversity.

One of those students was Karen Davidson, whose perseverance at Tower Lodge preceded her illustrious career as a Paralympic swimmer.

Karen was a gold medal winning Paralympian. Jean, who had never learned to swim, was in awe of Karen’s tenacious spirit.

A generation of students credit their resilience and self-belief to “Mrs Grinnell’s” steady encouragement and high expectations.

Beyond school walls, Jean was a tireless fundraiser and environmental steward.

She was among the first in Rugby to raise funds for a Macmillan nurse and avid supporter of RNLI collections and devoted member of the Warwickshire Wildlife Association.

Jean, mother to David, Sarah and Rachel, cultivated her own fruit and vegetables, delighting in the hum of bees she protected. She was a passionate amateur ecologist and gardener.

She also leaves seven grandchildren.

Her ethos of ‘learning by doing’ extended to nature, where she led pupils on ecology projects that are still remembered fondly.

She will be dearly missed by family, colleagues, former pupils, and the broader Rugby community.

The funeral takes place at St Peter’s Church, Bourton-on-Dunsmore at 2pm on August 15.

