Obituary: Tributes paid to Rugby teacher who was 'full of life, humour, strength and courage'

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Rugby teacher who was ‘full of life, humour, strength and courage’.

William John Watts, known as Bill, died peacefully in his sleep at the weekend.

He was 76.

Colleen Stevens, who was Bill’s second cousin, said: “He was a great man, full of life, humour, strength and courage.

“He was loved by many, especially his family and close friends.

“There is going to be a big hole in our lives.”

She said Bill made a positive impression on everyone he met.

"You could listen to his stories for hours,” Colleen added.

“He was a larger than life character.”

Bill attended Dunsmore School for Boys and then went on to study at Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

He was a well respected teacher, head of year and drama at Herbert Kay, Bilton High School.

Bill also played a large part in Rugby Theatre for many years - iconically remembered for his role of Fagin in Oliver!

Colleen said: “But most of all he was our family’s dear ‘Wombat’.

“He is now at peace with his family in heaven and I’m sure having a drink or two.”