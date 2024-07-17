Odia Society of Leamington Spa celebrates Shree Jagannath Ratha Yatra Festival

The Odia Society of Leamington Spa and Shree Krishna Temple committee celebrates “Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra” with immense fervour.

The Jagannath Ratha Yatra of Puri, Odisha, India; also rendered as the Ratha Yatra is considered the oldest and largest Hindu chariot festival celebrated annually, on the bright half of the lunar month of Ashadh (June–July). As a general ritual, devotees visit temple to offer prayers for their beloved God. But during the ‘Ratha Yatra Festival’ where God himself comes out of temple to meet and bless his devotees. The festival is held at the city of Puri, in the state of Odisha, India and associated with the deity Jagannath (a form of Vishnu or Krishna). During the festival, three deities (Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra) are drawn by a multitude of devotees in three massive, wooden chariots on badadanda (the grand avenue) to Gundicha Temple whereby they reside there for a week and then return to the Jagannath temple. This return trip is referred to as the Bahuda Yatra. For more details and information: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ratha_Yatra_(Puri), https://www.shreejagannatha.in/ratha-yatra/