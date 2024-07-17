Odia Society of Leamington Spa celebrates Shree Jagannath Ratha Yatra Festival
The event was attended and inaugurated by CGI (Consulate General of India), UK. This festival has rich cultural and sentimental values across the community.
HISTORY & SIGNIFICANCE:
The Jagannath Ratha Yatra of Puri, Odisha, India; also rendered as the Ratha Yatra is considered the oldest and largest Hindu chariot festival celebrated annually, on the bright half of the lunar month of Ashadh (June–July). As a general ritual, devotees visit temple to offer prayers for their beloved God. But during the ‘Ratha Yatra Festival’ where God himself comes out of temple to meet and bless his devotees. The festival is held at the city of Puri, in the state of Odisha, India and associated with the deity Jagannath (a form of Vishnu or Krishna). During the festival, three deities (Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra) are drawn by a multitude of devotees in three massive, wooden chariots on badadanda (the grand avenue) to Gundicha Temple whereby they reside there for a week and then return to the Jagannath temple. This return trip is referred to as the Bahuda Yatra. For more details and information: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ratha_Yatra_(Puri), https://www.shreejagannatha.in/ratha-yatra/
GRATIFICATION NOTE:
We (Odia Community, Leamington Spa, UK) are truly overwhelmed and grateful to all committee members, Shree Krishna Resource Centre, local volunteers and news media partners in the UK and Indiafor their kind support and cooperation throughout this process in celebrating the divine festival!!
Jai Jagannath!
